Poetry Transborder Immigrant Tool Series: If a Western Diamondback Bites You, ‘Borders Be Damned’ The 11th poem in "The Desert Survival Series/La serie de sobrevivencia del desierto," read in English by Sunhay You and Spanish by Natasha Hakimi Zapata. (5 MB) Your browser does not support the audio tag. 11. Western Diamondbacks—light to medium brown (liable to reach a length

of two meters)—densely populate North American deserts. Most often

found in brushy washes and shady recesses, in the springtime, they

emerge from hibernation, blooming like flowers. At this, their

venomous peak, they sunbathe, flashing their diamond-shaped patches.

Their prey of choice: mice and kangaroo rats. Diamondbacks hold a

dubious record—the majority of the continent’s snakebite cases.

Listen for their rattle. Look for the shallow circular marks they

leave in locations where they’ve coiled up to sleep. Diamondbacks,

too, are creatures of habit, returning to rest stops. Poisonous

snakes fall into two categories (dependent upon their venom).

Diamondbacks pack a hemotoxic punch, albeit not as concentrated as

that of some snakes. They make up for this supposed lack in their

powerful mode of delivery, injecting large quantities of venom with

single surgical strikes. Hemotoxins flood the bloodstream, destroy

blood cells, damage tissue, catalyze internal hemorrhaging. Yes,

reactions to snakebites vary. But, if you are bit by a

diamondback—especially in March or April—within three minutes the

area around the wound will redden and swell. And, left untreated,

your body will not deviate from a well-rehearsed script: massive

swelling and blistering, a steady lowering of blood pressure,

headache, severe pain, blood in the urine. Do not block circulation

or make incisions to the wound. Do not take painkillers or sedatives.

Do not eat. Remove all clothing and jewelry beneath the area. Remain

motionless; keep the bite below your heart. Ideally, get someone else

to cleanse the wound. And, most importantly—borders be damned—call

9-1-1 or 0-6-6; seek medical attention immediately.

La cascabel diamantada del oeste—color cafe claro a oscuro (capaz de

alcanzar una longitud de dos metros)—puebla densamente los desiertos

de America del Norte. Se le encuentra con mayor frecuencia en los

deslaves de maleza y nichos con sombra, en la primavera, emergen de

la hibernación, brotando como las flores. Ahi, en su pico venenoso,

toman el sol, destellando sus parches adiamantados. Su presa

preferida: los ratones y ratas canguro. La cascabel diamantada tiene

un record dudoso—la mayoría de los casos de mordedura de serpiente

en el continente. Preste atención a su cascabel. Busque las

superficiales marcas circulares que dejan en los lugares donde se han

enrollado a dormir. Las cascabeles también son criaturas de habito,

volviendo a sus lugares de reposo. Las serpientes venenosas se

clasifican en dos categorías (en relación a su veneno). Las

cascabeles diamantadas van cargadas de hemotoxinas, aunque no tan

concentradas como el de algunas serpientes. Compensan esta supuesta

carencia con su potente modo de entrega, inyectando grandes

cantidades de veneno con ataques individuales y quirúrgicos. Las

hemotoxinas inundan el torrente sanguíneo, destruyen las células

sanguíneas, danan tejido, catalizan la hemorragia interna. Si, las

reacciones a las picaduras de víboras varian. Pero, si usted es

mordid@ por una cascabel diamantada—especialmente entre marzo y

abril—en tres minutos el area alrededor de la herida se enrojecerá e

hinchara. Y, si no se trata, su cuerpo no se desviara de un guión

bien ensayado: hinchazón masiva y formación de ampollas, disminución

constante de la presión arterial, dolor de cabeza, dolor severo,

sangre en la orina. No obstruya la circulación o haga incisiones

sobre la herida. No tome analgésicos o sedantes. No coma. Retire la

ropa o joyas debajo del area. Permanezca inmóvil, mantenga la

mordedura debajo del nivel de su corazón. Lo ideal es que consiga que

alguien mas limpie la herida. Y, lo mas importante—malditas

fronteras—llame al 9-1-1 o 0-6-6; busque atención medica

Wikimedia Commons The Transborder Immigrant Tool is a GPS cellphone safety-net tool for crossing the Mexico-U.S. border. It was developed by Electronic Disturbance Theater/b.a.n.g. lab in 2007 by artists Micha Cárdenas, Amy Sara Carroll, Ricardo Dominguez, Elle Mehrmand and Brett Stalbaum, in conjunction with CALIT2/Visual Arts Department/University of California, San Diego/Program in American Culture, Latina/o Studies/English Department/University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Poet Amy Sara Carroll wrote a series of 24 poems titled "The Desert Survival Series / La serie de sobrevivencia del desierto," which were uploaded onto cellphones equipped with simple compasses and interfaces. Each poem is a form of lyrical advice that provides readers and listeners with tools for every hour of a day spent in the pernicious borderlands between the U.S. and Mexico. Truthdig is publishing these poems in Spanish and English in our Poetry section, accompanied by bilingual audio recordings. To read the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth poems in the series, click on the hyperlinks. For more information on the project, watch the video presentation below. Truthdig will publish poems that offer insight into current events and sociopolitical themes relevant to today's world. From entries across the nation, Truthdig staff will select poems based on both their artistic qualities as well as the social issues they discuss. To read our guidelines and submit a poem for our consideration, click here.

