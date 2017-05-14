|
|
May 14, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
The Art World Shares Blame for Trump’s Rise to Power
Posted on May 14, 2017
Here’s a hypothesis that ought to raise some eyebrows—and hackles—in the rarefied realm of avant-garde art. According to artist, Artenol magazine founder and, in this instance, Time magazine columnist Alex Melamid, those who have pushed and bought works by the likes of Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst or Jean-Michel Basquiat (and presumably Koons, Hirst and Basquiat themselves) are partly to blame for making a President Trump possible.
How so? “Trump is the perfect avatar of the culture we created,” Melamid writes, before expounding in further detail:
Included in Melamid’s takedown is the cultural offal that is the superhero movie franchise, as well as some prophetic words from none other than Andrew Breitbart. No mention, however, of Trump’s own masterpiece, “The Art of the Deal.”
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation