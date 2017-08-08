By bart plantenga

Images from Dutch artist Domenique Himmelsbach de Vries’ refugee art project appear outside Amsterdam’s NDSM cultural hotspot. (Domenique Himmelsbach de Vries)

It’s December 2007, and the young Dutch artist Domenique Himmelsbach de Vries has called together some adventurous, non-acrophobic squatter volunteers. He wants them to help him climb a gigantic billboard along the A28 highway outside the city of Zwolle and unfurl an 1,100-square-foot banner across the billboard. In 5-foot-high letters, the banner declares simply: “I FEEL FOR YOUR MISERY” (“IK BEN BEGAAN VAN JULLIE ELLENDE”).

“The question is: What can an artist do to alleviate some of the misery in this world?” Himmelsbach says as we sit in his ramshackle studio. He has set up shop inside a converted storage space with a self-built toilet in the industrial wasteland of super-hip Amsterdam North, cynically awaiting the inevitable wrecking ball of gentrification. “You see a stream of misery via TV and the internet and so [I ask]: ‘What kind of statement can I make?’ ”

Himmelsbach’s art offers an answer: Express simple sympathy for others. By presenting a series of probing questions, mystifying strategies, and engaging dialogues, he aims to communicate with people not usually reached by contemporary art. His kind of conceptual art doesn’t hang on walls and carries no price tag. Later, he learns that a fundamentalist preacher in the heart of Holland had incorporated his humanitarian billboard message into a Sunday sermon.

Himmelsbach feels that speaking to people leads to speaking with people. It’s something like walking a cute terrier in any park anywhere—in no time the dog becomes the talking point, opening up two strangers to interact with one another. Art is Himmelsbach’s dog.

More conceptual outreach: During two months in 2010, 25 Amsterdammers responded to Himmelsbach’s posters advertising “ONE DAY FREE HELP.” They took him up on his free handyman offer. He went to people’s homes to fix electrical outlets, leaky faucets—for one Dutch-Indonesian artist he moved a heavy refrigerator, cleaned behind it and got rid of the mice plaguing her home.

“For me its about collaboration and arriving at something together,” he says. He insists clients help him help them because “by working together, you end up in new situations and conversations, while you’re fixing something, and that’s something I really like. It’s about what’s out there in life.”

His work is reminiscent of Amsterdam’s 1960s ludiek (playful) happenings by artists associated with the Provos, politically minded anarcho-pranksters inspired by Dada, John Cage, Joseph Beuys, the Situationists (but funnier) and the Fluxus movement (but more political).

The Provos are most famous for their White Bicycle Plan to place free bicycles throughout Amsterdam to alleviate congestion and pollution. Their works fused art and life: Their Throwaway Automobile folded up into an ordinary suitcase; they proposed anti-authoritarian crèches; and they set up the Kabouter (Gnome) Party. Through that party, they not only distributed counterfeit money but also got elected to Amsterdam’s City Council, where they proposed flower gardens for the roofs of the city’s trams and promoted organic food.

Himmelsbach is inspired by their legacy of turning political discourse on its pointy head via absurd contrarian events, playing not only “for their own pleasure” but also for “activating the larger project of unleashing the hidden creativity in their audiences,” as Marjolijn van Riemsdijk writes in her book “Assault on the Impossible: Dutch Collective Imagination in the Sixties and Seventies.” This humorous approach speaks to Himmelsbach because, as he puts it, “although I’m political and have an activist background, I am allergic to finger-wagging moralism.”

* * *

Born in Amsterdam, at age six Himmelsbach moved with his family to the northern flatlands of Friesland. There he discovered a very different culture and language, and he says he could “never really make a connection with the people.” Being dyslexic in a time before it was fully understood—“dyslexic” equals “dumb” was the prevailing sentiment—he grew up never caring much about what schools cared about. Take spelling, which he calls “really the opposite of thinking, a kind of automation. But because [I was] bad at spelling at school, I fell out of the system.” He says, “I think in images, I’m an idea generator, but at school you’re judged on the details rather than the big story.”

Outsiders became his role models in his teenage years, especially when it came to music—he gravitated toward punk, industrial music and Marilyn Manson, and he eventually befriended the local, extremely absurd punk-Fluxus band, the F*ck*ng B*st*rds, which created a special kind of delirious chaos.

By age 16, he’d had enough of Friesland. He thought he’d become a squatter and do outdoor art murals on city walls, but that didn’t pan out. He eventually moved to Zwolle, an hour east of Amsterdam. It’s a pretty, medieval town, home to mustard and monks, older than Amsterdam, now more of a bedroom community and ultimately a place he stayed “seven years too long.” As he puts it, “You wouldn’t want to be found dead there.”

But creating art allows a teenager to own his boredom and recycle it as time well spent. “And here you build a certain kind of world of fantasy and experience,” Himmelsbach says. “And this helps determine what you end up doing with yourself.”

He didn’t get into art school, so he began programming strange underground events and noise concerts, and he helped establish a squatter cultural center where he fell in with a “family of art pranksters. I just loved anything that seemed unacceptable.” Despite this attitude, he eventually did manage to graduate from Zwolle’s reputable ArtEZ Art Academy in 2009.

With a significant CV of anti-establishment art activities and an appreciation for creatively transforming alienation into something engagé, upon hearing the tragic stories of rejected asylum seekers, he rediscovered his empathy for outcasts and began figuring out how to reach them.