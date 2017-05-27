|
Texas Movie Theater Chain Shrugs Off Criticism for Women-Only Screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’
Posted on May 27, 2017
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a popular Texas movie theater chain, incurred the wrath of online commenters as word spread that it had scheduled a women-only screening of the upcoming film “Wonder Woman.” The chain’s management, undeterred, responded to the criticism by adding even more women-only showings.
Alamo Drafthouse announced the initial showing on its website:
As the Washington Post reports, the announcement, after going viral on Facebook, garnered some intense criticism:
But the online hate didn’t seem to bother the Alamo Drafthouse management. The Post continues:
In the meantime, the chain’s Facebook page continues to give cheeky replies to complaints posted there.
“Have you ever hosted a men’s only showing of any film?” one Facebook user asked.
“We’ve never done showings where you had to be a man to get in,” Alamo Drafthouse responded, “but we [did] show the Entourage movie a few years ago.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
