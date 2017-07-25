|
July 25, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Russian Punk Band Pussy Riot Is Making an ‘Immersive Theatre Project’
Posted on Jul 25, 2017
By Emma Niles
Pussy Riot, the Russian punk band whose members were sentenced to prison for a now-infamous protest against the Orthodox Church in 2012, is taking to the stage. Working with the award-winning, London-based theatre company Les Enfants Terribles, band member Nadya Tolokonnikova is staging an “immersive theatre project” based on the members’ own experiences in Russian courts and, eventually, prison.
“This art project is a part of Pussy Riot’s bigger campaign for a prison reform,” Tolokonnikova tells Truthdig. “It’s easy to forget that people—just like us—are living in horrible conditions in prisons. Many of them were sent to jails because of minor offenses, some of them ended up in prison because they were saying truth to power.”
The experimental theater project, “Inside Pussy Riot,” is set to open in London in November. This isn’t the first time the band’s members have used art to send a message about Russia’s justice system—Tolokonnikova says that in 2014, once she and her fellow bandmate Maria Alyokhina were released from prison, they began “Zona Prava” (“zone of justice”), an advocacy group aimed at providing legal assistance to Russian prisoners. They also began an alternative media outlet, MediaZona, which works in collaboration with the advocacy group. And last year, according to Rolling Stone, “Tolokonnikova joined Peter Gabriel, Johnny Depp, Tom Morello and other musicians for the Voice Project’s ‘Imprisoned for Art’ campaign, which raises awareness and funds to support free expression.”
But this new experimental theater piece, which is being co-created by Tolokonnikova, will allow the audience to experience the Russian justice system firsthand. The project’s Kickstarter explains:
“Our goal is not just to create a breakthrough piece of theatre, but to develop something that can promote the cause of human rights protection, educate people about the problems in Russian legal and judicial processes and give audiences an idea of how fragile our seemingly safe society actually is,” adds the producer of the show, Alexandrina Markvo.
“The goal of our new project is to make you understand: what does it mean to be a prisoner, and, generally, why [is it] worth [it] to fight for our freedoms, to fight for justice,” Tolokonnikova says. “It’s important for us to be funded by small individual donors because we believe in power of the people.”
