Remembering Jean Stein
Posted on May 2, 2017
Author and editor Jean Stein led a life of letters and ideas that ranged from a recent study of mid-twentieth-century Los Angeles to a classic take on Edie Sedgwick to her tenure at the helm of the Paris Review and later, Grand Street.
Stein’s own story came to a close on Sunday. The Los Angeles Times and other news outlets reported that, according to the New York Police Department, Stein had jumped that morning from a 15-story building in Manhattan and had died at age 83. A spokesperson for The Nation magazine, which is headed up by Stein’s daughter, editor and publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel, also confirmed Stein’s death.
Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer relayed memories of his decades-long friendship with Stein to the L.A. Times, recalling her character and her clout in literary circles that were frequented by some tough customers:
Stein was born in Los Angeles and saw a unique side of the city growing up as the daughter of Jules Stein, founder of the Music Corporation of America (MCA Inc.), whose launched his business in music industry and later became a major force in the film world.
Jules Stein figured prominently in Jean Stein’s most recent book, “West of Eden: An American Place,” as one of several well-known characters upon whom Stein focused as she wove together her narrative. Judith Freeman wrote glowingly of the end result in a 2016 L.A. Times review:
Stein’s authorial heft was also evident in “Edie: American Girl,” edited with George Plimpton, and “American Journey: The Times of Robert Kennedy,” her 1970 debut.
Stein is survived by her two daughters, Katrina and Wendy vanden Heuvel. Like many of the people whose lives she chronicled, she herself was an American original, and her loss is deeply felt at Truthdig.
Read the Paris Review’s tribute to and archive about Stein here.
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
