By Carrie Rickey

Take two: Warren Beatty (center), Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel (center left) and cast members and producers from “Moonlight” and “La La Land” share the stage by accident after Beatty’s best-picture gaffe at the Academy Awards presentation at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)

“Remember last year, when it seemed that Hollywood was racist?” asked this year’s Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel, referring to 2016’s #OscarsSoWhite controversy, in his opening monologue at Sunday’s Academy Awards. “I want to say thank you to President Trump.”

Kimmel tweaked the presidential administration in six direct cracks, including when he asked Meryl Streep if her spangly teal gown was designed by Ivanka Trump. Just as many of the jokes indirectly targeted the president, like Kimmel’s riff that “225 countries around the world are watching, and they all hate us”—the evening’s first of many standing ovations.

For the most part, the acceptance speeches were obliquely political.

Like that of Barry Jenkins, director and co-writer of “Moonlight,” which won three Oscars including best picture. When Jenkins accepted adapted screenplay honors, along with co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, for the big-screen version of McCraney’s play about a young black man struggling with his homosexuality, Jenkins assured those from marginalized backgrounds that he and the ACLU had their backs and that he would hold up a mirror to their lives.

The most pointed commentaries came from an actor and a director who are foreign-born.

Before he listed the contenders for best feature animation, presenter Gael García Bernal acknowledged the nominees from many countries by declaring, “As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being I’m against any form of wall that wants to separate us.”

The most political speech of the evening was not delivered in person. Asghar Farhadi, the gifted Iranian filmmaker who won an Oscar for “The Salesman,” boycotted the ceremony, sending a proxy to read a statement that said, “My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of six other nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S.”

Yes, speeches, speeches, a lot of speeches at the 2017 Oscars, confirming the predictions of pundits that the ceremony would give Hollywood celebrities a platform for their political beliefs—as if this were unusual.

Politics are in Oscar’s DNA. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences was conceived by Republican studio moguls in order to pre-empt unionization by their workers.

There was unsuccessful GOP presidential candidate Wendell Willkie appearing at the ceremony in 1942, just after the U.S. entered World War II, as Bob Hope, the host and a proud Republican, flashed his Willkie for President button. There was producer Bert Schneider in 1975, accepting best documentary Oscar for “Hearts and Minds,” a film deeply critical of the Vietnam War, reading a cable from the Viet Cong delegation. And there was Michael Moore in 2003, best documentary winner for “Bowling for Columbine,” chastising President Bush for pushing the U.S. into war in Iraq.

And there was Jane Fonda, who won the best actress award for “Klute” in 1973, accepting her statuette by saying, “There’s a lot to be said tonight, but I won’t say it.”

Much of Sunday night’s political commentary was nonverbal: Lin-Manuel Miranda, like many attendees, wore a blue ribbon honoring the American Civil Liberties Union. Best actress Oscar winner Emma Stone accessorized with a “PPact” pin honoring Planned Parenthood.

Perhaps the most potent political commentary came in the form of a New York Times television commercial that ended with the words, “Truth is hard to find.”

The evening concluded with presenter Warren Beatty, who once nursed political ambitions, observing, “The goal of politics is the same as [the actor’s] goal: To get to the truth.” Beatty and co-presenter Faye Dunaway then accidentally announced that the best picture trophy was going to “La La Land.” The mistake was corrected, and the producers of the night’s true winner, “Moonlight,” took the stage in one of the Oscar’s oddest twist endings—proving once again that truth needs to be fact-checked.