Poetry Poet Asks ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ in Her ‘Fossil Fuels Ghazal’ (Audio) Michael Foley / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 As a new climate change-denying administration looms, Carolyne Wright reminds readers of the blood and tears shed over petroleum for so many years. Read and listen to Wright’s powerful ghazal, a form that in and of itself locates us in one of the regions most affected by American thirst for oil, below. Carolyne Wright reads her poem "Fossil Fuels Ghazal." [Poet portrait by James Parrott.] (3.5 MB) Your browser does not support the audio tag. Fossil Fuels Ghazal Caroylne Wright “Let’s give earth time enough to tell the whole truth.”

—Mahmoud Darwish





Does everything depend upon the price of oil?

How much will we consumers spend upon the price of oil?



How many economists must we call

to change a light bulb or expound upon the price of oil?



Whose fortunes rise, whose fortunes fall

when cartels get their hands upon the price of oil?



Shaherazad spun her life’s thread, tale by tale,

where a thousand nights’ lamps flamed upon the price of oil.



Mad Ahab went down raging with the Great White Whale

whose cool, spermaceti-bathed brain turned upon the price of oil.



Soothsayers of the future! Speak to us now—tell

which nations will expand upon the price of oil.



The Baghdad Caliphate collapsed. The true heir? Will

he touch his forehead to the sand upon the price of oil?



Routed from Kuwait, the crazed fake-general

torched the wells: Hell’s wand upon the price of oil.



Our Babel’s towers toppled, our flaming chariots fell

into 9/11’s pall—they met their ends upon the price of oil.



No photos of the War Department’s burning wall?

No comment: nothing to amend upon the price of oil.



No Blood for Oil! Cries rose from every capital

before the rockets’ red glare could land upon the price of oil.



The hunt for weapons? Mushroom clouds? Were mobile

labs or yellow cake ever found upon the price of oil?



Doctors of truth! Why do you spin like dervishes, hurl

distracting repetends upon the price of oil? Which leaders lie, which leaders smile,

and fix the facts around the price of oil?



Who prophesies and who denies the clouds shall

part, the Son of Man descend upon the price of oil?



Shall we hurry up the Last Days? Shall the final

trumpets sound upon the price of oil?



Darwish wrote, “Let’s give earth time enough to tell

the whole truth”—if truth not bend upon the price of oil



Darwish and Bly, Carruth and Dove, Forché, Hamill, Wright and Bell . . .

What poet doesn’t want these wars to end upon the price of oil? Carolyne Wright’s most recent book is the award-winning anthology on women and work, Raising Lilly Ledbetter: Women Poets Occupy the Workspace, published in Lost Horse Press’s Human Rights Series (2015); it is the recipient of ten Pushcart Prize nominations, and is a finalist in the Foreword Review’s Book of the Year Awards. Wright’s other volumes of poetry include Seasons of Mangoes and Brainfire (Eastern Washington UP/Lynx House Books), which won the Blue Lynx Prize and American Book Award; A Change of Maps (Lost Horse Press), finalist for the Alice Fay de Castagnola Award from the Poetry Society of America, and nominated for the Los Angeles Times Book Awards; and Mania Klepto: the Book of Eulene (Turning Point Books). She also has four volumes of poetry in translation from Spanish and Bengali, including Majestic Nights: Love Poems of Bengali Women (White Pine Press, 2008); and the American Literary Translators Award-winning In Order to Talk with the Dead: Poems of Jorge Teillier (U of Texas Press). Forthcoming is a bilingual collection of the work of Chilean poet Eugenia Toledo, Map Traces, Blood Traces / Trazas de mapa, trazas de sangre (Mayapple Press). Truthdig will publish poems that offer insight into current events and sociopolitical themes relevant to today’s world. From entries across the nation, Truthdig staff will select poems based on both their artistic qualities as well as the social issues they discuss. To read our guidelines and submit a poem for our consideration, click here. More Below the Ad Advertisement Square, Site wide Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy. Join the conversation Load Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium Right 2, Site wide - Blogads Right Skyscraper, Site Wide Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

