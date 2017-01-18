|
Poet Asks ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ in Her ‘Fossil Fuels Ghazal’ (Audio)
Posted on Jan 18, 2017
As a new climate change-denying administration looms, Carolyne Wright reminds readers of the blood and tears shed over petroleum for so many years. Read and listen to Wright’s powerful ghazal, a form that in and of itself locates us in one of the regions most affected by American thirst for oil, below.
Carolyne Wright reads her poem "Fossil Fuels Ghazal." [Poet portrait by James Parrott.]
Fossil Fuels Ghazal
Caroylne Wright
“Let’s give earth time enough to tell the whole truth.”
Which leaders lie, which leaders smile,
Carolyne Wright’s most recent book is the award-winning anthology on women and work, Raising Lilly Ledbetter: Women Poets Occupy the Workspace, published in Lost Horse Press’s Human Rights Series (2015); it is the recipient of ten Pushcart Prize nominations, and is a finalist in the Foreword Review’s Book of the Year Awards. Wright’s other volumes of poetry include Seasons of Mangoes and Brainfire (Eastern Washington UP/Lynx House Books), which won the Blue Lynx Prize and American Book Award; A Change of Maps (Lost Horse Press), finalist for the Alice Fay de Castagnola Award from the Poetry Society of America, and nominated for the Los Angeles Times Book Awards; and Mania Klepto: the Book of Eulene (Turning Point Books). She also has four volumes of poetry in translation from Spanish and Bengali, including Majestic Nights: Love Poems of Bengali Women (White Pine Press, 2008); and the American Literary Translators Award-winning In Order to Talk with the Dead: Poems of Jorge Teillier (U of Texas Press). Forthcoming is a bilingual collection of the work of Chilean poet Eugenia Toledo, Map Traces, Blood Traces / Trazas de mapa, trazas de sangre (Mayapple Press).
