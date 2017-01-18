Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 18, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Four Looming Flashpoints Facing President Trump
 By Michael T. Klare / TomDispatch
A New Map Reveals How Roads Devastate Nature
 By Tim Radford / Climate News Network
Puerto Rico Turns to Donald Trump’s Former Campaign Manager to Lobby the President-Elect on Debt
 By Jesse Eisinger / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning’s Sentence
Glenn Greenwald: It’s Toxic to Demonize Corbyn as Russia ‘Collaborator’ for Opposing Belligerence
Inheritors of MLK’s Legacy Are Drawn to the Revolutionary King
Oxfam Finds Eight Men’s Wealth Equals That of Half the World’s People

A/V Booth
Watch Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren School Trump’s Education Secretary Pick (Video)
Chris Hedges on How the ‘Deep State’ Will Influence the Trump Presidency

Animation
The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

Arts & Culture
Poet Asks ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ in Her ‘Fossil Fuels Ghazal’ (Audio)
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Truthdig Bazaar
Retirement Without Borders

Retirement Without Borders

Barry Golson (Author), Thia Golson and the Expert Expats (Contributor)
$16.87
Outside Looking In: Adventures of an Observer

Outside Looking In: Adventures of an Observer

By Garry Wills
$16.27

White T-Shirt

$18
more items

 
Arts and Culture
Poetry
Email this item Print this item

Poet Asks ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ in Her ‘Fossil Fuels Ghazal’ (Audio)

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

 

Michael Foley / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

As a new climate change-denying administration looms, Carolyne Wright reminds readers of the blood and tears shed over petroleum for so many years. Read and listen to Wright’s powerful ghazal, a form that in and of itself locates us in one of the regions most affected by American thirst for oil, below.

Photo of the poet
Carolyne Wright reads her poem "Fossil Fuels Ghazal." [Poet portrait by James Parrott.]

(3.5 MB)

Fossil Fuels Ghazal

Caroylne Wright

                “Let’s give earth time enough to tell the whole truth.”
                    —Mahmoud Darwish


Does everything depend upon the price of oil?
How much will we consumers spend upon the price of oil?

How many economists must we call
to change a light bulb or expound upon the price of oil?

Whose fortunes rise, whose fortunes fall
when cartels get their hands upon the price of oil?

Shaherazad spun her life’s thread, tale by tale,
where a thousand nights’ lamps flamed upon the price of oil.

Mad Ahab went down raging with the Great White Whale
whose cool, spermaceti-bathed brain turned upon the price of oil.

Soothsayers of the future!  Speak to us now—tell
which nations will expand upon the price of oil.

The Baghdad Caliphate collapsed.  The true heir?  Will
he touch his forehead to the sand upon the price of oil?

Routed from Kuwait, the crazed fake-general
torched the wells:  Hell’s wand upon the price of oil.

Our Babel’s towers toppled, our flaming chariots fell
into 9/11’s pall—they met their ends upon the price of oil.

No photos of the War Department’s burning wall?
No comment: nothing to amend upon the price of oil.

No Blood for Oil! Cries rose from every capital
before the rockets’ red glare could land upon the price of oil.

The hunt for weapons? Mushroom clouds? Were mobile
labs or yellow cake ever found upon the price of oil?

Doctors of truth! Why do you spin like dervishes, hurl
distracting repetends upon the price of oil?

Which leaders lie, which leaders smile,
and fix the facts around the price of oil?

Who prophesies and who denies the clouds shall
part, the Son of Man descend upon the price of oil?

Shall we hurry up the Last Days?  Shall the final
trumpets sound upon the price of oil?

Darwish wrote, “Let’s give earth time enough to tell
the whole truth”—if truth not bend upon the price of oil

Darwish and Bly, Carruth and Dove, Forché, Hamill, Wright and Bell . . .
What poet doesn’t want these wars to end upon the price of oil?

Carolyne Wright’s most recent book is the award-winning anthology on women and work, Raising Lilly Ledbetter: Women Poets Occupy the Workspace, published in Lost Horse Press’s Human Rights Series (2015); it is the recipient of ten Pushcart Prize nominations, and is a finalist in the Foreword Review’s Book of the Year Awards.  Wright’s other volumes of poetry include Seasons of Mangoes and Brainfire (Eastern Washington UP/Lynx House Books), which won the Blue Lynx Prize and American Book Award; A Change of Maps (Lost Horse Press), finalist for the Alice Fay de Castagnola Award from the Poetry Society of America, and nominated for the Los Angeles Times Book Awards; and Mania Klepto: the Book of Eulene (Turning Point Books). She also has four volumes of poetry in translation from Spanish and Bengali, including Majestic Nights: Love Poems of Bengali Women (White Pine Press, 2008); and the American Literary Translators Award-winning In Order to Talk with the Dead: Poems of Jorge Teillier (U of Texas Press). Forthcoming is a bilingual collection of the work of Chilean poet Eugenia Toledo, Map Traces, Blood Traces / Trazas de mapa, trazas de sangre (Mayapple Press).

Truthdig will publish poems that offer insight into current events and sociopolitical themes relevant to today’s world. From entries across the nation, Truthdig staff will select poems based on both their artistic qualities as well as the social issues they discuss. To read our guidelines and submit a poem for our consideration, click here.

More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 