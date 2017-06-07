Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig
June 7, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
REPORTS
In Rare Attacks on Iran, Gunmen Storm Parliament and Shrine in Assaults Claimed by Islamic State
 By Paul Schemm and Brian Murphy / The Washington Post
Many City Dwellers Face a Hotter Future Than Their Suburban and Rural Peers
 By Tim Radford / Climate News Network
Here Are 20 Questions Betsy DeVos Flagrantly Dodged During Her Latest Senate Hearing
 By Alexandra Rosenmann / AlterNet

Arts & Culture
Nobel Winner Bob Dylan Releases Remarkable Speech on How His Words and Songs Relate to Literature
 By Steven Rosenfeld / AlterNet
The Arab American Left and Palestine: The Untold Story
 By Marjorie Cohn
Wrestling With His Angel
 By Allen Barra
'Wonder Woman' Lives Up to Its Heroine's Name
 By Carrie Rickey

Arts and Culture
Music
Nobel Winner Bob Dylan Releases Remarkable Speech on How His Words and Songs Relate to Literature

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

By Steven Rosenfeld / AlterNet

Bob Dylan received the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” This week, in a recording studio near Los Angeles, he recorded a 27-minute speech discussing the inspiration and arc of his creative life in words, sound and song.

“When I received the Nobel Prize for literature, I got to wondering how my songs related to literature,” Dylan began. “I wanted to reflect on it, and see where the connection was. I’m going to try to articulate that to you. And most likely it will go in a roundabout way, but I hope what I saw will be worthwhile and purposeful.”

Dylan goes back to his start, when Buddy Holly inspired him. He was 18 when Holly died in a plane crash at age 22, he recalls. He felt a kindred spirit, a brother in music who combined country western, rock-n-roll, and rhythm and blues. As Dylan says, “three separate strands of music that he entwined and infused into one genre, one brand.”

The Nobel Foundation has posted a YouTube video of the audio track of Dylan reading his speech with excerpts on the screen, which you can listen to above. It must be listened to, because, Dylan’s words—like poems and songs—must be heard. As he says, words and sounds do strange and pleasing things to those who utter them and those who listen.

