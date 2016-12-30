By Alexis Camins

Agate Midway

To see long excerpts from “Much Ado” at Google Books, click here.

“Much Ado: A Summer With a Repertory Theater Company”

A book by Michael Lenehan

What does it take to put on a Shakespeare play in a Midwestern regional theater? Who’s involved? What do they do?

Michael Lenehan’s “Much Ado: A Summer With a Repertory Theater Company” seeks to answer these basic questions. While he more or less succeeds in this straightforward endeavor, there are far more interesting questions that unfortunately are left unasked. Although “Much Ado” provides an excellent primer for theatergoers who are interested in the nuts and bolts of mounting a production, those with a deeper knowledge of theater will be left wanting more.



Much Ado: A Summer with a Repertory Theater Company

Purchase in the Truthdig Bazaar

This reviewer belongs to the latter camp; as an actor I’ve performed in Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” the play that frames Lenehan’s book. I’ve also worked at a theater very similar to American Players Theatre (APT), where Lenehan immerses himself for the summer in question. So while my expectations of this book were undoubtedly high and perhaps a tad unfair, I was curious. I wanted to know how an outsider might perceive the mounting of one of Shakespeare’s best-known works, if provided an all access pass.

Lenehan begins with a history of APT, stuffed with places, dates and names. He mentions co-founding actor Randall Duk Kim, “who wanted a stage far from the coasts, which he found ‘too frantic’ for the kind of theater he wanted to do.” Following that, Lenehan plods through a timeline of APT’s lean years, before new management breathes life back into the struggling company, bringing us to 2014, when the Wall Street Journal’s drama critic praised it as “the best classical theater company in America.”

We then receive an introduction to the play in question, along with the principal players in Lenehan’s eyes: the actress playing Beatrice, Colleen Madden; her Benedick, David Daniel; and the director, David Frank. We are again treated to histories of each individual, places and names that would matter only if you knew those places and names:

“[Madden] wound up at the University of Delaware’s Professional Theatre Training program, a three-year classical program founded by Sanford [Sandy] Robbins, who had transplanted it to Delaware from the Milwaukee Campus of the University of Wisconsin.”

Lenehan struggles to inject some drama into the story of David Daniel’s casting, as he had never played a romantic lead in the theater. But the conflict doesn’t materialize; although Lenehan claims Daniel “was not among the company’s best-known actors,” everyone at APT called him “DD” and “he was beginning his fifteenth season there.” The casting of Daniel as Benedick isn’t exactly a shocker.

I understand Lenehan’s approach; these artists have lives prior to this particular production, and I can imagine it being interesting to see how their past affects (or doesn’t affect) their current duties in this specific play, but here, he misses one of the key lessons in theater: Exposition can be tough to make interesting.

The book finally begins to energize when more people become involved in the production. Like a magnet pulled through a pile of paper clips, the energy begins to make order out of seemingly disparate parts.

We meet set and costume designer Robert Morgan and hear about his negotiations with his director. Morgan isn’t completely sold on the final set design, but “whether the set was generic or expressive, Frank and Morgan agreed that above all it functioned well as a theatrical space.” We learn how Morgan takes the text and translates it into a color choice for a dress for Beatrice: “I said let’s give her something more energy. Not a vivid red, she’s not a gypsy, but a dark Indian red. It’s a deep shade, and it has warmth to it. I think it communicates maturity. But the color is vibrant like her soul, and her character.” Again, reality has its say, and “where a dressmaker might put delicate buttons or no fasteners at all, Beatrice’s bodice was equipped with heavy metal snaps, large zippers, and pull tabs to help the backstage dressers get it on and off in a hurry . . . (and) lined with cotton coutil, to minimize wear on the linen — the dress would be worn 30 times within 5 months — and absorb perspiration that might escape Madden’s camisole and corset.” We begin to understand that theater isn’t simply about expression and imagination, but the practice of bringing that imagined world into a usable, three-dimensional reality.

But just as it is on the verge of a growing excitement, the book loses the narrative and digresses. There is a chapter on the “Shakespeare industry,” what being in “rep” means, a chapter called “The Trousers Dilemma” and one about the actor playing Leonato, the journeyman Brian Mani. Nothing is wrong with these tangents exactly, but they aren’t particularly interesting either, and Lenehan’s story of putting on a play begins to feel less like a story and more of an explanation. This is the second lesson of theater that Lenehan misses: Audiences (and readers) need a strong narrative, a story moving us forward, Aristotle’s dramatic action. Lenehan may be thoroughly explaining how theater is made, but rarely are we privy to the feeling of exhilaration one feels when making it.