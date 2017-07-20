Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 20, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Experts Say Torture Doesn’t Work, But the Trump Administration Remains Pro-Torture
 By Medea Benjamin / OtherWords
Challenging U.S. Empire by Spotlighting the Brutality of Drone Killing
 By Ray McGovern / Consortiumnews
Living in the Rubble: A Short History of the 21st Century
 By Tom Engelhardt / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Hillary Clinton Is Losing Popularity Among Those Who Voted for Her, New Poll Shows
Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions Against Iran
Senate Health Care Vote Delayed as John McCain Recovers From Surgery
Join the Conversation on Gender Politics

A/V Booth
Robert Scheer and Lizbeth Mateo Explore the Contradictions of U.S. Immigration Policy
Naomi Klein and Jeremy Corbyn: How the Left Is Changing the Global Political Debate (Video)

Animation
Repeal & Whatever (Video)

Arts & Culture
Disney’s Cast for ‘Aladdin’ Remake Sparks Debate on Cultural Authenticity
The Life of Caliph Washington
 By Colbert I. King
In Search of the Lost Chord: Peace, Love and the Hippie Idea in 1967
 By Danny Goldberg
Fresh, Nutty and Triumphant, ‘Endless Poetry’ Evokes Boundary-Pushing Films of the Past

Truthdig Bazaar
Winter Soldier: Iraq and Afghanistan

Winter Soldier: Iraq and Afghanistan

Aaron Glantz, Anthony Swofford
11.00
Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

By Gore Vidal
$18.00

Jr. Raglan

$22
more items

 
Arts and Culture
In the News
Email this item Print this item

Disney’s Cast for ‘Aladdin’ Remake Sparks Debate on Cultural Authenticity

Posted on Jul 20, 2017

  An Aladdin and Jasmine figurine, based on the 1992 Disney film, on display at Walt Disney World in Florida. (Joe Penniston / CC 2.0)

Remakes seem to be all the rage in Hollywood these days, so it’s not surprising that Disney’s 1992 animated classic “Aladdin” is being remade into a live-action movie. After months of an apparently difficult casting process, Disney finally announced its lead actors last Saturday.

The choice of actors has come under fire, as members of the Arab community point out that one of the leads is not Arabic. (The 1992 film is loosely based on a folktale from Arabian Nights.) Casting Massoud, a Canadian-Egyptian actor, as Aladdin “seemed to appease those seeking racial concordance with the actor and character,” Khaled Beydoun of Al Jazeera notes. But the decision to cast Scott as Jasmine is drawing criticism. Scott “was raised in London and has Indian and British roots rather than Arab, as her mother, who is from Uganda, is of Gujarati-Indian descent,” according to Daniel Gil of Arab America.

Gil continues:

Casting Arab actors to play the roles of the main characters was very clearly a significant choice for fans of the movie, and a generation of moviegoers who want cultural authenticity in their movies when so many have been whitewashed. We’re looking at you Prince of Persia: Sands of Time…

This is especially true of Arab actors who seem to have been grouped together with Indian actors who could’ve played Aladdin and Jasmine in a lumping of “brownish looking people.” They might as well just have dove into South and Latin America looking for people to play the main characters.

The cultural grouping together of starkly different societies is the crux of the issue of the casting director’s decision to include India in the movie’s original casting call. The issue also highlights the lack of high-profile Arab and Arab-American actors to choose from. ...

Disney had a chance to totally make up for the sins of the original film, because let’s not forget how blatantly obvious the whitewashing was in the 1992 animated classic which cast Scott Weinger as Aladdin and Linda Larkin as Princess Jasmine. But, they almost completely blew it. Although the cast is by no means poor and their response to public pressure placed on Guy Ritchie and the casting crew genuinely admirable, it still wasn’t enough of a change in the way Arab actors have been portrayed in Hollywood over the past decades.

Numerous Twitter users seem to agree with Gil, voicing their criticism online:

[Editor’s note: “POC” is shorthand for “people of color.”]

Several critics mention the implicit racism of the original film. Justin Charity of The Ringer says the 1992 version “is set in the fictional kingdom of Agrabah, an aesthetic mash-up of Agra and Baghdad.” He continues:

Typically, the term “whitewashing” applies to artwork that people of color created, or a style that they popularized, before white people developed plans to gentrify the source material. Aladdin is a strange case since the 1992 movie is itself a white dream about North Africa and Central Asia in antiquity; whitewashing is the movie’s original sin, and its casting isn’t the half of it. Aladdin is only loosely based on an ancient tale that traces back to Syria (and some versions of the story refer to him as Chinese), but the movie is, effectively, an original work that was written, scored, produced, and directed by Ron Clements, John Musker, Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio, Alan Menken, and Tim Rice?—?a team of white men. Clements, Musker, Elliott, and Rossio are also the only people with screenwriting credits; one woman, Amy Pell, has a coproducer credit. Despite their story being set in the fictional Middle Eastern kingdom of Agrabah, and despite its human characters all having Arab and Persian names, the voice cast of Disney’s original Aladdin movie is white. Cartoon ethnicities aside, no actual Arabs were involved in the making of this film.

It would be hard for the new Aladdin to be any whiter than the original film already is. But the hasty rally to defend the film from the prospect of a white cast does underscore a general frustration with American media: Popular culture offers so few desirable vessels for Middle Eastern representation that the one, contested property in this regard is a cartoon movie starring Robin Williams and Gilbert Gottfried (among others). Aladdin is a film now so overloaded with purpose in its casting that some critics hold that Naomi Scott, who claims Indian heritage but no Middle Eastern ancestry, has no place in a story that features a palace that’s very clearly modeled after the Taj Mahal. Aladdin is a classic children’s film that at least gestures at Middle Eastern heritage and complexions in romantic terms, sans the overwhelmingly explicit barbarism or terrorism that dominates Western portrayals. It is, in other words, as good as it gets for Arabs (and Middle Easterners … and South Asians?) in massively popular American media. Aladdin isn’t credible mythology. On no level whatsoever is it true. But it is, for lack of better examples in popular culture, a beloved and thus hotly contested bit of catch-all Arab, Middle Eastern, and even South Asian representation in American pop culture.

“In recent years, [Disney] has gradually improved upon its attempts to demonstrate respect for foreign cultures,” Charity concludes. “Can Disney take a constitutionally whitewashed property and, ultimately, do right by the culture(s) it’s profiting from?”

—Posted by Emma Niles

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 