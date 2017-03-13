Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Arts and Culture
Chris Hedges and Poet Linh Dinh on the ‘Irrevocable Decline of the American Empire’ (Video)

Posted on Mar 13, 2017

“We are really the poorest country on earth, and people refuse to see that,” Linh Dinh tells Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges in a new episode of “On Contact.” The poet continues, “We only look good because of our military might, but this farce cannot go on forever.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.

