Chris Hedges and Poet Linh Dinh on the ‘Irrevocable Decline of the American Empire’ (Video)

“We are really the poorest country on earth, and people refuse to see that,” Linh Dinh tells Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges in a new episode of “On Contact.” The poet continues, “We only look good because of our military might, but this farce cannot go on forever.” — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

