|
|
April 22, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
‘Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary’ Brings the Jazz Legend to Life
Posted on Apr 22, 2017
John Coltrane died (of liver cancer) at the age of 40 in 1967, but people still talk in reverential terms about his life and music. “Anything John plays, anything John writes, is beyond—unquestionably beyond,” musician Sonny Rollins said of the the legendary American jazz saxophonist and composer in “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary,” a new film by John Scheinfeld that opened Friday.
Scheinfeld—a PBS, Emmy, Grammy and Writers Guild Award nominee who also made “The U.S. vs. John Lennon”—discusses Coltrane and his new film on “This Is Happening.” The 58-minute interview with actor and author Jerry Quickley weaves together music from the jazz legend.
Listen to the special show below.
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
Taboola Below Article
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation