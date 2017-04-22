Top Leaderboard, Site wide
‘Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary’ Brings the Jazz Legend to Life

Posted on Apr 22, 2017

  The cover for “Blue Trane,” John Coltrane’s famous album from 1958. (Jason Hickey / CC BY-SA 2.0)

John Coltrane died (of liver cancer) at the age of 40 in 1967, but people still talk in reverential terms about his life and music. “Anything John plays, anything John writes, is beyond—unquestionably beyond,” musician Sonny Rollins said of the the legendary American jazz saxophonist and composer in “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary,” a new film by John Scheinfeld that opened Friday.

Scheinfeld—a PBS, Emmy, Grammy and Writers Guild Award nominee who also made “The U.S. vs. John Lennon”—discusses Coltrane and his new film on “This Is Happening.” The 58-minute interview with actor and author Jerry Quickley weaves together music from the jazz legend.

Listen to the special show below.

—Posted by Eric Ortiz

