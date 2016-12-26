Best of Truthdig’s Book Reviews 2016: Top Reads, From Economics to Politics and Even Genetics

Hot type: This year’s top 10 literary list covers considerable thematic and chronological territory, but themes such as income inequality show up more than once—for good reason. (Shutterstock)

Editor’s note: From Dec. 23 through New Year’s Eve, Truthdig is running a roundup of the top 10 stories of 2016 in the following categories: Live Blog, A/V Booth, Report, Book Review, Ear to the Ground, Cartoon, Film Review, Live at Truthdig and Truthdigger of the Week.

This outgoing calendar year has been compared to everything from a dumpster fire to a Star Wars movie, and may stand out as one of the worst years in the early 21st century, for reasons no regular readers of Truthdig would need spelled out.

Our book reviews picked up on some of the biggest themes and pressing issues of the day, from climate change to income inequality to “dog whistle politics,” and took a couple of trips back in time. The selections on this top 10 list were chosen based on the number of readers they drew. This is intended to serve more as an acknowledgment of good writing and the appreciation of reading itself than as a focus on web traffic for its own sake.

Under the list is a roundup of the book reviews from this section, curated by Eunice Wong, that were nominated for and won awards in 2016. As more old-media sources do away with arts criticism of all kinds, we are dedicated to keeping this tradition going in the digital space.

Now, the top 10 book reviews that resonated with Truthdig readers:

10. “Dog Whistle Politics: How Coded Racial Appeals Have Reinvented Racism and Wrecked the Middle Class”—written by Ian Haney Lopez, reviewed by Louise Rubacky

Most anyone who paid attention to the 2016 American presidential election cycle would be well aware of this subject as it played out in recent events. Unfortunately, reviewer Rubacky laments, this is one book that’s “as difficult to hold up as it is to put down.” Rubacky isn’t suggesting that Lopez’ thesis doesn’t bear up under scrutiny—quite the opposite. It’s also not so much “because of pounds of pages,” she continues in the review taking the final spot on this roundup, “but because it is another important book about race in America whose subject continues to be timely, and whose content is heavy and disheartening.”

9. “The Gene: An Intimate History”—written by Siddhartha Mukherjee, reviewed by Andrew Solomon

Andrew Solomon takes a trip through Siddhartha Mukherjee’s survey of genetics, which both author and reviewer know “has two histories,” as Solomon says. First is “the history of what we have found out,” and then there’s “the history of the uses and abuses of those discoveries.” It takes only a quick reference to Nazi Germany to invoke the specter of abuse and the possibility of great danger that has accompanied the pursuit of genetic knowledge. Solomon hits at the heart of the matter in one sweeping sentence: “What we believe about genes is much of what we believe about ourselves and our fellow men and women, and those beliefs can amplify our humanity or demean it; they can be the basis for liberatory identity politics or for the Holocaust.”

8. “Celebrating the 1 Percent: Is Inequality Really Good for the Economy?”—based on “The Great Escape: Health, Wealth, and the Origins of Inequality,” written by Angus Deaton, reviewed by Michael Hudson

Speaking of “American amnesia,” the headline on this entry presents another question that is, bafflingly, still being asked. Fortunately, the very capable Michael Hudson is at the ready to offer some answers in his review of Scottish economist Angus Deaton’s book “The Great Escape: Health, Wealth, and the Origins of Inequality.” Hudson approves of Deaton’s choice of analogies—the book’s title refers to the 1963 film “The Great Escape”—as a handy way in to a complex discussion about income disparity half a century after the movie’s release. Here’s how Deaton’s reboot imagines the plot, in Hudson’s words: “The wealthy have escaped. But the real issue concerns what they have escaped from.” That would be “regulation,” along with “taxation.” And above all, “Wall Street banksters have escaped from criminal prosecution.”

7. “Democracy in America”—written by Alexis de Tocqueville, reviewed by Carlos Lozada

Yes, this is the “Democracy in America” that Lozada confronts in his review. “I picked a hell of a year to become an American,” Lozada begins—and he picked quite a book to take on here as well. Lozada draws upon his own path to citizenship, which culminated in a 2014 naturalization ceremony in Baltimore, to frame his exploration of de Tocqueville’s classic study of 19th century American society. Lozada’s essay is written in a lively and accessible tone, drawing links to the current moment in clever ways that make de Tocqueville’s tome part of a vital and ongoing conversation rather than a dusty brow-knitter. “ ‘Democracy in America,’ for example, explains why Americans always want you to join things and sign stuff,” Lozada observes. “As soon as they welcome you to the whole, the parts start claiming you.” Like de Tocqueville’s, Lozada’s readers stand only to gain from the understanding of a writer who can see the country from a broader perspective than just the homegrown.

6. “The Story of Egypt: The Civilization That Shaped the World”—written by Joann Fletcher, reviewed by Michael Dirda

Repeat reviewer Michael Dirda takes readers back several centuries in an engrossing assessment of “world mummification and funerary archeology”—scholar Joann Fletcher’s “passionately revisionist” tour of ancient Egyptian civilization. Through Fletcher’s lens, several preserved aspects of that culture might find traction in a contemporary context, including a certain fluidity in gender roles and identity, as well as innovations in the art of statecraft, architecture and even self-help. Though Dirda finds facts and vignettes worth digging for, he signals a bit of caution to the reader by suggesting that Fletcher’s area of study may affect her storytelling skills by focusing “heavily on ancient monuments and archaeological matters at the expense of anecdotal history and general observations about society and culture.”