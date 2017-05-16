Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 16, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Lawmakers to Trump: Turn Over Transcript of Meeting With Russians
 By Elise Viebeck / The Washington Post
FCC Chief Ajit Pai Serving Telecom Giants, Not the Public Interest
 By Kevin Zeese / Popular Resistance
Trump Doesn’t Understand the Concept of ‘Classified’
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Comey Reportedly ‘Willing to Testify, but Wants It to Be in Public’
In Tweet Storm, Trump Warns Comey, Suggests Ending Press Briefings
FBI Says It May No Longer Need Apple’s Help to Unlock iPhone of Slain San Bernardino Killer
South Korea’s Progressive New President Moon Jae-in Is Open to Talks in Pyongyang About Nukes

A/V Booth
Noam Chomsky: The Most Remarkable Thing About 2016 Election Was Bernie Sanders, Not Trump (Video)
John Oliver’s Segment on Dialysis Reveals One of the Many Failings of Private Health Care (Video)

Animation
Make the FBI Great Again (Video)

Arts & Culture
Artist Projects Emoluments Clause onto Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.
 By Emma Niles
Josh Fox’s New Film ‘Awake’ Is a Case Study in Resistance
 By Reynard Loki / AlterNet
The Art World Shares Blame for Trump’s Rise to Power
The Islamic Jesus
 By Allen Barra

Truthdig Bazaar
Notes From the Last Testament: The Struggle for Haiti

Notes From the Last Testament: The Struggle for Haiti

Michael Deibert (Author), Raoul Peck
22.95
Love And Squalor: Musings on culture, literature and the environment

Love And Squalor: Musings on culture, literature and the environment

PAUL F CUMMINS
11.96

Women’s Tank Top

$18
more items

 
Arts and Culture
In the News
Email this item Print this item

Artist Projects Emoluments Clause onto Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Posted on May 16, 2017

By Emma Niles

  The emoluments clause of the Constitution projected onto the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. (igorvolsky / Twitter)

Viewers around the country were shocked and delighted by a series of projections cast onto the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Monday night. The projections included phrases like “Pay Trump Bribes Here” and the emoluments clause of the Constitution:

The emoluments clause, also known as the Title of Nobility Clause, states:

No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States: and no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.

Critics have argued that President Trump is in violation of this clause, and the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington even filed a lawsuit against Trump earlier this year, alleging he’s violated this clause because his businesses accept payments from foreign governments.

Artist Robin Bell is responsible for the projections, which quickly went viral. “We had a really great moment tonight with this projection,” Bell told the Los Angeles Times. “This double-decker tour bus pulls up to the Trump hotel and everyone starts taking photos and clapping and people are cheering us.”

Bell went on to explain why he works with projections instead of another form of media:

[T]here isn’t all that much the authorities can do about it.

“When we first started doing it, we were concerned and we reached out for legal advice,” Bell says. “But from the research we did, it was legal. The one thing we can’t do is block traffic. We can’t create an impediment on the sidewalk.”

Bell even has a specially outfitted van that can do mobile projections.

“Tonight we got really lucky and we had a great parking spot,” he says — one that allowed him and a team of friends who regularly pitch in on the actions to perfectly align a series of images against Trump’s hotel.

It’s not the first time Bell has projected anti-Trump statements onto the Trump International Hotel—in November 2016, the artist projected the phrase “Experts Agree: Trump is a Pig” onto the hotel’s exterior.

And he has used the projections to make other political statements in the past, such as this piece in opposition to Scott Pruitt’s appointment to the Environmental Protection Agency:

The latest projections on Trump’s hotel were only up for about 10 minutes, but Bell is pleased that the images resonated with so many people.

“I was reading this thing about when you deal with authoritarian governments, you have to create your own story,” he told the Times. “If we’re reacting to these people all the time, they can just play us. So, part of the thing is making things that you can laugh at, that you can share, that aren’t just reacting to them.”

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 