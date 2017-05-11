Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 11, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Both Obama and Trump Could Be Considered Guilty of War Crimes
 By Glen Ford / Black Agenda Report
The Problems With the FBI’s Email Investigation Went Well Beyond Comey
 By Peter Elkind / ProPublica
First Dakota Access Pipeline Spill Reported
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
South Korea’s Progressive New President Moon Jae-in Is Open to Talks in Pyongyang About Nukes
FBI Chief James Comey Was Fired Days After Reportedly Seeking Resources for Russia Investigation
Sen. Bernie Sanders Is Criticized for Signing Pro-Israel Senate Letter
French Election: Macron Emerges Victorious; Analysts Weigh In (Live Blog)

A/V Booth
“On Contact”: Chris Hedges and Organizer Adam Jackson Discuss Black Activism for a New Era
Glenn Greenwald on ‘Shocking’ Comey Dismissal

Animation
Make the FBI Great Again (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘The Coming War on China’ Discloses America’s Secret Military History in the Pacific
The Handmaid’s Tale
 By Monica Hesse
Remembering Jean Stein
How Our Worlds Are Decided for Us From Behind the Computational Curtain
 By John Cheney-Lippold

Truthdig Bazaar
Seven Bad Ideas

Seven Bad Ideas

Jeff Madrick
$12.44
Losing Mum and Pup: A Memoir

Losing Mum and Pup: A Memoir

$15.92

Jr. Baby Doll T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Arts and Culture
Email this item Print this item

‘The Coming War on China’ Discloses America’s Secret Military History in the Pacific

Posted on May 11, 2017

  From the cover of “The Coming War on China.” (Bulldog Films)

Is China the “new enemy” of the United States?

The Coming War on China,” a documentary by award-winning journalist and filmmaker John Pilger, seeks to answer this question. The film, made over two years across the Pacific, exposes how U.S. military buildup has encircled China in what one strategist calls “a perfect noose.”

Watch the trailer below:

“Using rare archive and remarkable interviews with witnesses, Pilger’s film discloses America’s secret history in the region - the destruction wrought by the equivalent of one Hiroshima every day for 12 years, and the top secret ‘Project 4.1’ that made guinea pigs of the population of the Marshall Islands,” a press release for the film says. “In key interviews from Pentagon war planners to members of China’s confident new political class, who rarely feature in Western reports, Pilger’s film challenges the notion and propaganda of China as the ‘new enemy’ of the United States.”

It’s a topic Pilger has covered before. “Like the renewal of post-Soviet Russia, the rise of China as an economic power is declared an ‘existential threat’ to the divine right of the United States to rule and dominate human affairs,” Pilger recently wrote. He goes on to detail how local communities are resisting U.S. naval buildup, a topic also covered in the documentary:

There are military aircraft constantly in the sky over Okinawa; they sometimes crash into homes and schools. People cannot sleep, teachers cannot teach. Wherever they go in their own country, they are fenced in and told to keep out.

A popular Okinawan anti-base movement has been growing since a 12-year-old girl was gang-raped by US troops in 1995. It was one of hundreds of such crimes, many of them never prosecuted. Barely acknowledged in the wider world, the resistance has seen the election of Japan’s first anti-base governor, Takeshi Onaga, and presented an unfamiliar hurdle to the Tokyo government and the ultra-nationalist prime minister Shinzo Abe’s plans to repeal Japan’s “peace constitution”.

The resistance includes Fumiko Shimabukuro, aged 87, a survivor of the Second World War when a quarter of Okinawans died in the American invasion. Fumiko and hundreds of others took refuge in beautiful Henoko Bay, which she is now fighting to save. The US wants to destroy the bay in order to extend runways for its bombers. “We have a choice,” she said, “silence or life.” As we gathered peacefully outside the US base, Camp Schwab, giant Sea Stallion helicopters hovered over us for no reason other than to intimidate.

“The world’s attention and fortunes are shifting east, and America’s dominance is ending. Once subjugated, scorned and impoverished, China is rising inexorably as the world’s banker, manufacturer and builder,” the documentary states. “Will all this be allowed to happen peacefully?”

A DVD of the documentary is available from Bullfrog Films.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 