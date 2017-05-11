|
‘The Coming War on China’ Discloses America’s Secret Military History in the Pacific
Is China the “new enemy” of the United States?
“The Coming War on China,” a documentary by award-winning journalist and filmmaker John Pilger, seeks to answer this question. The film, made over two years across the Pacific, exposes how U.S. military buildup has encircled China in what one strategist calls “a perfect noose.”
Watch the trailer below:
“Using rare archive and remarkable interviews with witnesses, Pilger’s film discloses America’s secret history in the region - the destruction wrought by the equivalent of one Hiroshima every day for 12 years, and the top secret ‘Project 4.1’ that made guinea pigs of the population of the Marshall Islands,” a press release for the film says. “In key interviews from Pentagon war planners to members of China’s confident new political class, who rarely feature in Western reports, Pilger’s film challenges the notion and propaganda of China as the ‘new enemy’ of the United States.”
It’s a topic Pilger has covered before. “Like the renewal of post-Soviet Russia, the rise of China as an economic power is declared an ‘existential threat’ to the divine right of the United States to rule and dominate human affairs,” Pilger recently wrote. He goes on to detail how local communities are resisting U.S. naval buildup, a topic also covered in the documentary:
“The world’s attention and fortunes are shifting east, and America’s dominance is ending. Once subjugated, scorned and impoverished, China is rising inexorably as the world’s banker, manufacturer and builder,” the documentary states. “Will all this be allowed to happen peacefully?”
—Posted by Emma Niles
