A Poem on the ‘Generations and Generations’ Witnessing Cycles of Death and Destruction (Audio)

As if balanced on light

By Tamiko Beyer

1.

Even dying, sand-speckled,

drying, jellyfish can sting—

their streaming arms

non-ambulatory and toxic. Strange

creatures with no blood. Knowing

we were about to dive

into the water, we did not linger

to gaze on their gelatinous bodies

shimmering on the New England beach.

I was thick

on your fingers. We swam through the deep,

Emerged to a seagull pulling flesh

from shattered shell:

red, salty, slick.

2.

Who puts automatic weapons

in the hands of cops?

Who witnesses the killing

of black teenage boys? Generations

and generations. Shot up in a cop car,

shot up on the corner.

A rage that liquefies

our hearts, whole communities

spilling into the streets, drenched.

The president sends in the national

guard. His skin

not white like the others, but the papers

he signs just as white,

bloodless.

Not shot up on the corner,

followed by secret service. Hand to system

strategizing sieges. Horde white-hot power.

3.

When I was a child, so many queer

men died

their bodies porous

to the world’s infections. Cankers

blistering on their skin, muscles

shrinking to bone.

A societal seizure of unseeing,

we turned

from sweat-soaked sheets

to skating rinks.

The men contagious and unknowing

burrowed into each other’s bodies,

alive with sex.

I did not know then they were kin.

4.

Later, in the water, a welt

on my forearm, a sting. Later, in bed,

your teeth on my skin.

What to do

with this desperate desire

to reconcile our yearnings

and our bloodshed?

The thief that makes us long

for something greater than ourselves.

All night long we were bruised and culpable,

responsible and willfully ignorant. I give you this—

the only thing to offer up:

my body splayed, its stalwart,

bloody sound.