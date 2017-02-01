Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Football Is Trumpball Lite
 By Robert Lipsyte / TomDispatch
Trump Can’t Make America Great Again Without Immigrants (Video)
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Trump and Bannon’s ‘America First’ Could Bring the World Closer to a Nuclear Holocaust
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
Donald Trump’s Moves Rekindle Fight Against Dakota Access Pipeline
Trump’s Muslim Ban May Spark a Constitutional Crisis, Says Free Speech Activist
Sister of 16-Year-Old American Killed in Yemen in 2011 Dies in Raid Ordered by Trump
Federal Judge Blocks Part of Trump’s Immigration Ban

A/V Booth
Jon Stewart Visits Stephen Colbert’s Show to Predict Trump’s Next Few Executive Orders (Video)
Watch: Betsy DeVos’ Confirmation Hearing

Animation
Alternative Reality (Video)

Arts & Culture
A Poem on the ‘Generations and Generations’ Witnessing Cycles of Death and Destruction (Audio)
‘Hooligan Sparrow’ Takes an Unflinching Look at China’s Crackdown on Human Rights Activists
 By Jordan Riefe
The Nixon Effect, The Money Cult, Ratf**ked
 By Allen Barra
‘The Salesman’: An Iranian Domestic Drama With a Dash of Arthur Miller
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
When China Rules the World: The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order

When China Rules the World: The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order

By Martin Jacques
$19.77
Street Without Joy

Street Without Joy

By Bernard Fall
$16.47

Fitted T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Arts and Culture
Poetry
Email this item Print this item

A Poem on the ‘Generations and Generations’ Witnessing Cycles of Death and Destruction (Audio)

Posted on Feb 1, 2017

 

    A work of art by Chitra Ganesh titled “Mermaid.”(Chitra Ganesh)

Written during the Obama era, Tamiko Beyer’s poem serves as a painful reminder of how “horde white-hot power” causes “rage that liquefies /our hearts, whole communities,” regardless of our president’s skin color. Take a look at “As if balanced on light” and listen to Beyer read her poem below.

Photo of the poet
Tamiko Beyer reads "As if balanced on light."

(2.5 MB)

As if balanced on light

By Tamiko Beyer

1.

Even dying, sand-speckled,
drying, jellyfish can sting—
their streaming arms

non-ambulatory and toxic. Strange
creatures with no blood. Knowing
we were about to dive

into the water, we did not linger
to gaze on their gelatinous bodies
shimmering on the New England beach.

I was thick
on your fingers. We swam through the deep,
Emerged to a seagull pulling flesh

from shattered shell:
red, salty, slick.

2.

Who puts automatic weapons
in the hands of cops?
Who witnesses the killing

of black teenage boys? Generations
and generations. Shot up in a cop car,
shot up on the corner.

A rage that liquefies
our hearts, whole communities
spilling into the streets, drenched.

The president sends in the national
guard. His skin
not white like the others, but the papers

he signs just as white,
bloodless.
Not shot up on the corner,

followed by secret service. Hand to system
strategizing sieges. Horde white-hot power.

3.

When I was a child, so many queer
men died
their bodies porous

to the world’s infections. Cankers
blistering on their skin, muscles
shrinking to bone.

A societal seizure of unseeing,
we turned
from sweat-soaked sheets

to skating rinks.
The men contagious and unknowing
burrowed into each other’s bodies,

alive with sex.
I did not know then they were kin.

4.

Later, in the water, a welt
on my forearm, a sting. Later, in bed,
your teeth on my skin.

What to do
with this desperate desire
to reconcile our yearnings

and our bloodshed?
The thief that makes us long
for something greater than ourselves.

All night long we were bruised and culpable,
responsible and willfully ignorant. I give you this—
the only thing to offer up:

my body splayed, its stalwart,
bloody sound.

Tamiko Beyer is the author of “We Come Elemental” (Alice James Books, 2013) and “bough breaks” (Meritage Press, 2011). Her poems have appeared in The Denver Quarterly, Dusie, The Volta, and elsewhere. Find her online at tamikobeyer.com.

Truthdig will publish poems that offer insight into current events and sociopolitical themes relevant to today’s world. From entries across the nation, Truthdig staff will select poems based on both their artistic qualities as well as the social issues they discuss. To read our guidelines and submit a poem for our consideration, click here.

More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 