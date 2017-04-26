By Haley Winters

Gender trouble: Elisabeth Moss lives the nightmare as Offred in Hulu’s all-too-real small-screen series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. Offred’s name refers, as all women’s names do in Atwood’s story, to the ownership of females by male “Commanders”—i.e., “of Fred.”

The United States no longer exists—at least, not as it was. In “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu’s brilliant, arresting new adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s classic futuristic novel, the U.S. flag has just two stars left, the remaining “country” governed quietly from Alaska. In the lower 48, however, declining fertility rates and an vague external threat (terrorists are mentioned once, and an incident in D.C. is referenced) have birthed the Republic of Gilead, a totalitarian theocracy in which women are reduced to the sum of their parts—if their parts still work, that is.

The first three episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which will be available on the streaming platform on April 26, familiarize us with this new world through the eyes of Offred, played by “Mad Men” alumna Elisabeth Moss. Captured trying to escape to Canada with her husband and young daughter, Offred is now imprisoned as a Handmaid: a human baby-maker at the service of a “Commander” (Joseph Fiennes) and his infertile wife, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski). Babies are the driving force in this world—making them, keeping them, giving them up. A doctor who once performed abortions hangs on a wall in the town square, next to a priest and a gay man.

“This may not seem ordinary to you right now, but after a time, it will,” promises the fearsome Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), who inducts the Handmaids into their new lives, cattle prod purring in her hand. Dressed in their iconic red dresses and white bonnets, the women are subjected to a degrading curriculum of torture and sex-shaming. When one woman describes being raped, Lydia intones cheerily, “And whose fault is that, girls?” One by one, reluctant fingers point, and the group chants: “Her fault, her fault, her fault.”

In a flashback, our heroine complains about a college paper due on campus sexual assault. “For or against?” jokes Moira, her best friend, played by Samira Wiley. It was funny, then.

Ann Dowd brings the same terrifying, simpering piety to the role of Aunt Lydia that she gave Patti, another cult leader with a taste for latent violence, in HBO’s “The Leftovers.” The near-identicality of Dowd’s characters might be off-putting if she weren’t so utterly, viscerally scary. “Ah, you are so lucky! So privileged!” Lydia wails, clapping her hands together in holy ecstasy. Offred looks on in mute, trembling horror.

Watch closely and you may spot a cameo of Margaret Atwood herself, delivering a punctuated slap to the cheek of our girl.

The author, who serves as executive producer and is a credited writer on all 10 episodes, has long upheld that “The Handmaid’s Tale” is neither a sociological prediction nor a simple feminist tract. “If I wanted to say just one thing I would hire a billboard,” she memorably quipped in a 1986 New York Times interview. Likewise, this new “Handmaid’s” adaptation certainly never says just one thing. The series is ruthlessly nuanced, never allowing the viewer more than a moment of comfortable judgment. The series is a difficult watch—perhaps the toughest piece of television to sit through in recent memory. Rape, mutilation, execution, kidnapping and murder abound, and none of it shot with the sensational voyeurism that prestige dramas like “Game of Thrones” or “Westworld” bring to such scenes. “The Handmaid’s Tale” does not wish to titillate its viewers; it seeks to offend them.

Dystopic science fiction has long been the purview of writers who grapple with women’s and queer issues. Pioneering authors have explored the consequences of gender and sex since long before internet culture brought the word “problematic” to the millennial lexicon. “The Handmaid’s Tale” asks a classic question of speculative fiction: What becomes of humanity when our ability to reproduce is compromised? Another: In the face of potential extinction, what will society be ready to do, and undo?

The Republic of Gilead is beholden by “reproductive futurism,” a term coined by literary critic Lee Edelman to describe the idea that all human politics are driven by the desire to serve our future children, to create a better world for the next generation. For the children, for the children: This is the echo throughout “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in which even our oppressed protagonists are moved to tears by the birth of a baby. When the lives of future children are the focus of an entire civilization, any act that threatens the unborn is an uncivilized act, even if it means rolling back what was considered liberal progress. Thus birth control, abortion, sex for pleasure—these become the greatest of sins. And of course, homosexuality, transsexuality, any expression of sexuality that does not translate directly to the production of more children, is akin to blood treason.

We see the consequences of non-reproductive sexuality for both the openly gay Moira and the semi-closeted Ofglen, whose is saved—or condemned—only by her fertility: “I have two good ovaries, so they overlooked my sinful past,” deadpans Ofglen (a wonderful Alexis Bledel, nearly unrecognizable from her “Gilmore Girls” days). Ofglen’s fate is not for the weak of heart, but that’s all that’s fit to print in a spoiler-free review.